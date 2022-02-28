Celtics Defense Can’t Cool Off Hot Shooting Pacers in 128-107 Loss

It’s been a while since the Celtics have had a game like this. The defense – which has been on lock down since the calendar flipped to 2022, got absolutely torched by the lottery bound Pacers in a 128-107 blowout loss Sunday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Breakdown

While the Celtics defense was far from it’s usual tenacious self, the Pacers shot an other-wordly 53 percent from three-point land. Oshae Brissett led the Pacers with 27 points. Indiana also got 20 plus point performance from starters Tyrese Haliburton (22) Buddy Hield (21) and Malcolm Brogdon (20). The Celtics meanwhile were ice cold from behind the arc as they shot 27 percent for the game.

Studs

Malcolm Brogdon: Brogdon had his fingerprints all over this game. The former ACC player of the year was a +24 in the game and shooting efficiently from the field, going 7 for 13, tallying 20 points for the game. Brogdon also added two steals and six rebounds in the win.

Oshae Brissett: With Domantas Sabonis being shipped out to Sacramento during the trade deadline and Myles Turner being injured, Brissett stepped up big in this one. Brissett, who shoots 35% from behind the arc for his career was a key contributor during the win, shooting six for nine from 3-pt land and totaling a game-high 27 points.

Jaylen Brown: Jaylen Brown was the lone bright spot for the Celtics offense. Brown poured in 23 points on 10-16 shooting while adding eight assists in the loss.

Duds

Jayson Tatum: Tatum got into early foul trouble and had to exit the game 3 minutes into the first. He never found his rhythm after that. Tatum led the Celtics with 24 points but shot poorly (7-22, 2-12 3pt) and settled for way too many jumpers and 3s despite the fact that the Pacers had no real rim presence. Tatum finished the game a team worst -24 in 34 minutes of action.

Grant Williams: The Celtics announced that Al Horford would be resting today’s game after playing 37 minutes against Detroit. Grant Williams started in Horford’s place and had an excellent opportunity to build on his strong outing versus Detroit. Grant however was all but invisible in this game. He had only four points while not making a single field goal in 33 minutes of action.

Marcus Smart: Marcus Smart was one of many Celtics who settled for too many jumpers and had an overall rough shooting night. Smart went 1-for-7 from behind the arc and was a -20 as the Celtics defense looked out of sorts all night. Late on closeouts and confused on switches. Just a rough outing from start to finish.

Turning Point

The Pacers put up 39 points in the second quarter to build a double digit lead and never looked back. Oshae Brissett hit three consecutive threes to end the first half putting the Pacers up by 11. Indiana pushed the lead to 17 with a 6-0 run to start the 3rd and the Celtics were never really able to recover.

So That Happened

Jaylen Brown and Pacers big man Goga Bitadze got into a very brief scuffle. Bitadze went down in the post and trucked over Brown. No foul was called and a clearly frustrated Brown got up and shoved Bitadze in the back right in front of the refs. Brown was issued a technical foul while Bitadze got off clean.

That what he/she said

Brown did not mince words when talking about the aforementioned skirmish with Bitadze after the game. Brown thinks the referees were partly to blame for his violent reaction.

“They missed a call,” Brown said. “It was pretty obvious. They even said it after the game. They watched it and reviewed. It was an offensive foul. That’s a big dude and I feel like he was trying to put something behind that, trying to send a message. So that’s why I was upset. You can’t miss a call like that. Officiating got me that tech.”

Sweat the Bet

The Celtics were heavy favorites according to the online sportsbook BetOnline.ag so Celtics bettors never really had a chance in this one as Indiana built an early lead and extended it in the second half. The Over/Under was 226.5 points which the teams eclipsed half way through the 4th quarter.

