Will Ray Allen Show for Kevin Garnett Jersey Retirement?

The Kevin Garnett & Ray Allen beef has become so hyped that, since Ray-Ray left Boston a decade ago, it’s hard to celebrate the 2007-08 Boston Celtics title they won together without discussion of their falling out.

To this date, the speculation and fascination with the 2008 Celtics soap opera has overshadowed the fact that at one time these two obsessive basketball crazed, legends were once very close friends, so much so that the indecisive KG made his final decision to come to Boston because Danny Ainge had maneuvered NBA Draft day trade to bring Jesus Shuttlesworth to the Celtics.

It was that roster addition that finally settled Kevin Garnett to help him make his decision to leave Minnesota and join the Celtics bid for banner 17.

This short behind the scenes footage of an interview the duo did for Ahmad Rashad in 2007. Its pretty cool to see Garnett and Allen clowning around with each other very early on in the “New Big Three” era.

#kevingarnett #rayallen #bostonceltics