Boston Celtics Waive Forward Jabari Parker

Today it was reported that Celtics would waive forward Jabari Parker. Parker’s $2.3 million salary was set to guarantee at the start of the regular season. Boston Cis now about $4.6 million over the luxury tax line after the Jabari Parker waiver. Boston also waived Theo Pinson, Garrison Matthews and Chris Clemons. Sources say Pinson, Clemons, Luke Kornet, Ryan Arcidiacono and Juwan Morgan will go to Maine while Garrison Matthews becomes a free agent. Who will take the 15th spot on the Celtics final roster?

Bobby Manning of The Garden Report breaks down the Celtics’ options for their 15th man.

