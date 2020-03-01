Bowman Dominant in California

Bryan Nicodemus
Alex Bowman won the Auto Club 400 from the Auto Club Speedway on Sunday afternoon.

Bowman dominated throughout the weekend and led a race-high 110 laps.  Bowman unloaded fast on Friday, and he ran fast laps throughout both practices and qualified towards the front of the field.

Bowman said this was the second week in a row where his team was fast from start to finish.

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

“We’ve unloaded the last two weeks; I don’t think we’ve got a change in the racecar from how it came off the truck,” Bowman said.  “[Crew chief] Greg Ives and all the guys are just on point.”

Bowman said this victory is a statement for all the hard work his team has put in since his first win last June.

“The first one…was a really enjoyable experience, and then we sucked for six months,” Bowman said.  “We started this year so strong; I feel like I’ve got a lot of things on my side that I’m doing better.”

Kyle Busch finished second on Sunday after struggling with his car’s handling throughout the weekend.

Busch said his team is continuing to work on their speed.

“We have a lot of work to do,” Busch said.  “It wasn’t a second-place car, but thankfully we got a good finish out of it.”

Ryan Blaney seemed like he had the only car that could challenge Bowman, but he needed to pit for tires with two laps to go after shredding the right-rear tire.

Blaney, who finished second in the first two races of the season, said he wasn’t frustrated with the early season misfortune.

“I didn’t see any frustration,” Blaney said.  “Just corded a right-rear there at the end and gave up a good finish.  That one didn’t work out in our favor…just unfortunate end to the day, again.”

Unofficial results:

  1. Alex Bowman
  2. Kyle Busch
  3. Kurt Busch
  4. Chase Elliott
  5. Brad Keselowski
  6. Denny Hamlin
  7. Jimmie Johnson
  8. Aric Almirola
  9. Kevin Harvick
  10. Erik Jones
  11. Tyler Reddick
  12. Joey Logano
  13. Matt DiBenedetto
  14. Martin Truex Jr.
  15. William Byron
  16. Chris Buescher
  17. Ross Chastain
  18. Cole Custer
  19. Ryan Blaney
  20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  21. Kyle Larson
  22. Michael McDowell
  23. Clint Bowyer
  24. Austin Dillon
  25. John Hunter Nemechek
  26. Ty Dillon
  27. Bubba Wallace
  28. Daniel Suarez
  29. Corey LaJoie
  30. Ryan Preece
  31. JJ Yeley
  32. Brennan Poole
  33. Joey Gase
  34. Garrett Smithley
  35. Quin Houff
  36. Reed Sorenson
  37. Timmy Hill
  38. Christopher Bell

