In this week’s Fight Guys show, the fellas discuss who will be Boxing’s next super star. Who will be the biggest draw in the near future. But first the guys make their picks on the Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero grudge match for the World Lightweight Championship. And, finally a discussion this past week’s UFC Fight Night event.

