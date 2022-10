Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal and Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal discuss Brad Marchand’s shocking return to the Bruins lineup. But was it rushed? The guys also dive into how Marchand impacts the lineup, where his presence is most needed and what are the best four lines that can be put together?

