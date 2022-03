Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal and Evan Marinofsky of Turner Sports discuss all trade rumors surrounding the Bruins. From Tomas Hertl and Jakob Chychrun, to Brock Boeser and Jacob Middleton, the guys did a deep dive on all trade targets.

