Breaking down Brad Marchand’s comments about health, contract & more

In our latest episode, Ty Anderson and Conor Ryan discuss the heft on the Bruins’ roster and dive into Brad Marchand’s comments about his health, contract status and the vacancy on his line.

Who could partner up with Brad Marchand on the right wing? What is his future with the Bruins and professional hockey? The guys discuss it all and more.

