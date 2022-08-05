Breaking Down the Bruins Top 20 Prospects

Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal and Evan Marinofsky of CLNS Media analyze Conor’s Top 20 Bruins prospect rankings that recently released. They get into the surprises and the big omissions. They also tackle some big questions like will Johnny Beecher reach his potential at the NHL level and which prospect has a higher ceiling: Fabian Lysell or Mason Lohrei?

