Lazar: Brian Flores Deserves to be a Head Coach in the NFL

Evan Lazar and Alex Barth give their reaction to Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL and three teams as former Miami Dolphins coach alleges racism in hiring practices. The 58-page lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court Tuesday and seeks class-action status.

He received a series of text messages from New England Patriots Head coach Bill Belichick where Bill told Flores he had heard from “Buffalo and NYG that you are their guy.”

Brian asked Bill to clarify whether he meant to talk to him or Brian Daboll, who was also in the running for the Giants’ job. Belichick acknowledged his error and informed him that the Giants wanted Daboll.

This text exchange was prior to Flores’ interview which he refers to as a “sham” in his lawsuit.

READ FULL 58 Page Lawsuit Here: https://www.wigdorlaw.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Complaint-against-National-Football-League-et-al-Filed.pdf

Evan Lazar Patriots Beat reporter for CLNS Media and host of the Patriots Beat Podcast says: “He [Brian Flores] deserves to be a head coach in the #NFL, he’s one of the best 32 guys at it,”