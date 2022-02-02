Brian Flores’ Lawsuit + Tom Brady’s Retirement

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick discuss Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL, Dolphins, Giants and Broncos. They also react to Tom Brady’s retirement announcement where he failed to mention a word about the Patriots & Josh McDaniels landing the Las Vegas Raiders Head Coaching job.

The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles is brought to you by BetOnline. Go to BetOnline.ag and use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

0:30 Brian Flores used Belichick’s Text to Sue NFL, Dolphins, Giants & Broncos

Popular Now Recalling The Best Of Tom Brady As Joe Burrow Awaits His Biggest NFL Moment

16:20 Belichick Texts

21:15 Tom Brady Announces Retirement … no mention of Patriots

32:35 Josh McDaniels Hired to be HC of Raiders

38:00 Chiefs vs Bengals & Rams vs 49ers Recap

Check us out over at www.bostonsportsjournal.com, for 39.99 on our annual plan. Not only do you get top-notch analysis of all the Boston pro sports, but if you’re a Patriots junkie — and if you’re listening to this podcast, you are — then a membership at BSJ gives you access to a ton of video analysis Bedard does on the coaches film, and direct access to him in weekly chats.