Bruins 2021-22 Season Preview

It’s no secret the Boston Bruins face a lot of question marks heading into this season.

How will Charlie Coyle do in place of David Krejci? What if Coyle doesn’t live up to expectations? Will Krejci come back?

Then there’s the rest of the lineup. How will Derek Forbort fit next to Charlie McAvoy? Will Linus Ullmark live up to the contract? What’s the future of Patrice Bergeron?

To answer all of these, Conor Ryan and I spent the latest Bruins Beat answering listener questions regarding all of these.

We spoke extensively about Charlie Coyle, Derek Forbort, the goaltending situation and the depth scoring.

Bruins Beat is presented by BetOnline. Use promo code: CLNS50 for a 50 percent welcome bonus on your first deposit.

Bruins Beat is also presented by Insa Dispensaries. Visit them at one of their various Massachusetts locations in Salem, East Hampton and two Springfield locations or call 877-500-INSA.