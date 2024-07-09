When will Jeremy Swayman Sign?

On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan discuss the ongoing situation the Bruins and Jeremy Swayman find themselves in as arbitration nears.

“Jeremy Swayman avoids arbitration. People were very nervous last week coming down to the deadline on Friday of would Jeremy Swayman elect to go to arbitration and then the question was you know will the Bruins elect to go to arbitration with Jeremy Swayman? Both were no’s, which means that they can just continue to negotiate this contract and there’s no deadline,” said Evan Marinofsky on the latest episode of The Bruins Beat Podcast.

The Bruins goalie is a key piece to Boston’s roster. Swayman had an incredible 2023-2024 NHL post season and is set for a raise. The 25-year-old appeared in 44 games last season. He had a “25-10-8 record, .916 SV%, a 2.53 GAA, and three shutouts. He was also the Bruins’ top star of the playoffs, recording a .933 SV%. and a 2.15 GAA in 12 games,” according Michael DeRose of The Hockey News.

Why is there such a delay, and can they reach a deal before arbitration?

“I think it’s safe to say he gets signed, it’s just a matter of when and for what price, but at least theres no deadline hanging over their head for arbitration,” said Evan Marinofsky.

Listen to the latest episode of Bruins Beat to hear more about Jeremy Swayman:

Topics:

– The latest on Jeremy Swayman

– What might his deal look like?

– Are the Bruins legitimate Cup contenders next season?

– The East is wide open

– Fixing their problems

