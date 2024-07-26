Remembering Bruins Writer & Friend Mike Loftus

With the sad news that longtime Bruins writer Mike Loftus passed away this past weekend, Joe Haggerty, the Boston Herald’s Steve Conroy, and Mick Colageo shared some memories of their longtime friend and colleague.

Mike Loftus died at the age of 65 on July 21, according to his obituary. A graduate of Northeastern University, he began working for The Patriot Ledger in 1979 as a reporter but primarily as the Bruins beat writer which he continued for over forty years.

“We had great fun and as everybody says he had a great sense of humor and it’s hard to replicate it because it was so spontaneous,” said Steve Conroy on the latest episode of the Pucks with Haggs Podcast about Loftus.

Known best for his dry sense of humor, Loftus was an incredible sports journalist with superior knowledge surrounding all things hockey.

Steve Conroy, Mick Colageo and Joe Haggerty share touching and humorous stories about Mike Loftus’ incredible life and career during the latest episode of Pucks with Haggs!.

