Bruins’ Prospect Might be the 2nd line Wing they Need

On this episode of Pucks with Haggs, Joe Haggerty hosts a mailbag edition of the show, answering all of your fan questions about the future of the Bruins, pieces the team may add, and much more!

One hot button topic of discussion was about Bruins forward Georgii Merkulov and how he can fit into the team’s second line.

Merkulov has only played four games total in the NHL, and with little experience some are questioning if he’s ready to be put out on the ice. He’s only played left wing and center, but he’s expected to make a transition to right wing.

“Bottom line with the Merkulov stuff. If his only shot is gonna be to play right wing and his only top six shot is gonna be to play right wing with Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle, don’t you think they’re gonna look at him there? Don’t you think he’s gonna wanna look there?” said Joe Haggerty on the latest episode of Pucks with Haggs.

The Bruins need a right wing and preseason will be the perfect trail period for Merkulov to test his skills at that position.

Haggerty mentions the fact that Bruins GM Don Sweeny has mentioned Merkulov’s name in the mix amongst other offensive players which is a promising sign for the 23-year-old.

Listen to the latest episode of The Pucks with Haggs Podcast!