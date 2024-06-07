Bruins and Devils Would Make Great Trading Partners

Evan Marinofsky makes the case for why the Bruins and Devils would make mutually-beneficial trade partners, checks in on the fanbase’s interest in the Cup Final, and much more!

Topics:

– Evan is going solo on this episode!

– The Devils want to trade the No. 10 pick

– Evaluating the Bruins young trade chips

– Should the Bruins consider re-signing Danton Heinen?

– It’s clear who Bruins fans should root for in the Stanley Cup but…

– Who will be the next voice of the Bruins?

– This NHL documentary looks insane

