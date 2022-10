Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal and Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal give their biggest takeaways from the first two games of the season. The Bruins aren’t short on depth scoring that’s for sure. The guys also get into Brandon Carlo’s injury, as well as Jake DeBrusk’s.

Bruins Beat w/ Evan Marinofsky is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!