Bruins Avoid Bo Horvat Trade & Pavel Zacha Looks Worth It

Conor Ryan of Boston.com and Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal discuss the Bruins staying out of the Bo Horvat trade. The guys get into what a comparable trade would’ve looked like for the Bruins. They also get into Brandon Carlo, Pavel Zacha and the Bruins win over Toronto.

1:00 – Conor’s going on vacation so get ready for TONS of Bruins news

3:00 – Bruins do the right thing with Bo Horvat

8:00 – Bruins get a huge win in Toronto

14:00 – Pavel Zacha looks terrific since signing his extension

18:00 – Tom Brady for fan banner captain…?

