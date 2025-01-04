Bruins can’t buy a goal these days | Poke the Bear

Conor Ryan and Ty Anderson discuss the latest stretch of games from the Boston Bruins. The team’s scoring struggles persist, and with the kids still waiting for their call-up, it’s a hot topic in Boston. Plus, Mark Kastelic just signed an extension—what does that mean for the roster moving forward? And what’s the future looking like for Trent Frederic? Stay updated on all the latest Bruins news by hitting that subscribe button!

