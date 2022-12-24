Bruins Christmas Wishes

Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal and Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal discuss Connor Clifton and Brandon Carlo’s great play of late. They also get into Charlie McAvoy’s game, as well as what the Bruins will be asking for for Christmas.

2:00 – Connor Clifton doesn’t like Cliffy Hockey

6:00 – Brandon Carlo has been good of late

9:00 – Charlie McAvoy is looking to play better

13:00 – Conor witnessed a fight over pie at Market Basket

18:00 – What would be on the Bruins Christmas list?

