Close Menu
Subscribe
Featured

Bruins Dressing Room ‘A Disaster’? | Puck with Haggs

Joey CopponiBy 1 Min Read

On this episode of Pucks with Haggs, host Joe Haggerty and guest, Conor Ryan of Boston.com, discuss the wild WEEI allegations about Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak, and the B’s 4-3 overtime win over the Panthers last weekend. That, and much more!

More NHL: Is the Boston Bruins Culture Dead? | Bear With Me

********************************************************

Pucks with Haggs is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.