What are the Bruins’ plans for free agency?

Joe Haggerty and Mick Colageo discuss the Bruins approach to the 2024 NHL Draft and NHL free agency with the July 1 open of NHL agency right around the corner.
0:00 – Intro
2:00 – Danton Heinen’s future
3:39 – Martin Jones’ potential
6:36 – Criticizing backup goalie contracts
9:35 – Misconceptions about goalie performance
11:41 – Critique of overreliance on statistics
14:17 – Love for the game
18:17 – Offensive struggles in playoffs
21:27 – David Pastrnak’s impact
24:43 – Offensive lineup concerns
26:22 – Jake DeBrusk’s future
30:58 – Draft position dangers
33:56 – Trading drafted players
37:58 – Brady Shay speculation
40:01 – Development of young players
41:36 – Strategic gameplay against opponents
