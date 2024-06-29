What are the Bruins’ plans for free agency?

Joe Haggerty and Mick Colageo discuss the Bruins approach to the 2024 NHL Draft and NHL free agency with the July 1 open of NHL agency right around the corner.

0:00 – Intro

2:00 – Danton Heinen’s future

3:39 – Martin Jones’ potential

6:36 – Criticizing backup goalie contracts

9:35 – Misconceptions about goalie performance

11:41 – Critique of overreliance on statistics

14:17 – Love for the game

18:17 – Offensive struggles in playoffs

21:27 – David Pastrnak’s impact

24:43 – Offensive lineup concerns

26:22 – Jake DeBrusk’s future

30:58 – Draft position dangers

33:56 – Trading drafted players

37:58 – Brady Shay speculation

40:01 – Development of young players

41:36 – Strategic gameplay against opponents

