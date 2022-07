Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal and Evan Marinofsky of CLNS Media discuss four players who look primed for bounce-back seasons in 2022-23. The guys also discuss two players who may experience some regression. Plus, Conor is taking one for the team.

Poke the Bear w/ Conor Ryan is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!