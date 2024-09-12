Bruins Players to Watch From Rookie Camp

On this episode of Poke the Bear, Conor Ryan and Evan Marinofsky discuss which rookies to keep an eye on ahead of rookie camp. With some names emerging to the top of the list, who should Bruins fans have their eye on? Plus, will Brad Marchand be ready for the start of camp? All that, and much more.

– Hole in one talk

– Riley Duran’s stock is rising

– Who else is worth keeping tabs on?

– Brad Marchand’s status

– Could Trent Frederic be the solution on the second line?

Poke the Bear is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !