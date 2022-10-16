Subscribe
Bruins Postgame Report: Boston Beats Coyotes 6-3, Move to 2-0

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

BOSTON, MA — Conor Ryan recaps the Boston Bruins 6-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. Boston has now moved to 2-0 under new head coach Jim Montgomery.

