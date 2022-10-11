Bruins Preview & Predictions for the 2022-23 Season

It’s predictions time! Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal and Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal give their big predictions on the 2022-23 season for the Bruins. They also answer some of the biggest questions facing the team.
4:00 – Is this it for Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci?
9:00 – When does David Pastrnak re-sign?
14:30 – An obvious choice for who will lead the Bruins in goals
19:00 – Jeremy Swayman, Linus Ullmark or…both?
23:00 – Unsung hero
29:00 – The big breakout player
31:00 – Bruins MVP
34:00 – Where will the Bruins finish in the Atlantic?
36:00 – What will they do in the postseason?
