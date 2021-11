TD GARDEN — Conor Ryan and Evan Marinofsky recap the Boston Bruins’ 3-2 victory over Ottawa Senators. Boston improved to 6-4 on the season.

Evan and Conor will veLIVE from TD Garden Thursday when the Bruins play the Edmonton Oilers.

