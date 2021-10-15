Bruins Sign Defenseman Charlie McAvoy to 8-Year Deal

Defenseman Charlie McAvoy will be a member of the Boston Bruins for a really long time.

On Friday the B’s signed McAvoy to an eight-year $76 million deal as first reported by TSN’s Bob McKenzie.

Here”s a breakdown of the numbers..

McAvoy breakdown:

Salary/signing bonus

22-23: 6M/3.25M

23-24: 7.75M/3.25M

24-25: 8.5M/3M

25-26: 8.5M/3M

26-27: 6M/4M

27-28: 3.75M/4M

28-29: 4.5M/3M

29-30: 4.5M/3M — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) October 15, 2021

The deal with put McAvoy in line with the top paid defenseman in the league and makes him the highest paid member of the Bruins.

Team president Cam Neely hinted earlier this week that a deal was in the works.

“Don [Sweeney] and [Bruins assistant GM] Evan [Gold] have been working with Charlie’s camp the last couple of days, so my hopes are that we’ll see something in short order,” said Neely during a zoom call with the Bruins media on Wednesday afternoon. “But you never know until it’s signed on the dotted line.”

McAvoy is entering his fifth NHL season. He averaged 24 minutes of ice time per game last year, scoring five goals with 25 assists with a plus-22 rating, finishing fifth in Norris Trophy voting.

More to come…