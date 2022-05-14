Bruins vs. Hurricanes Game 7 Betting Preview and Prediction

The Bruins took down the Hurricanes 5-2 on Thursday night, tying their series 3-games-to-3 and forcing a game seven in Carolina.

Brad Marchand, Charlie Coyle, and Thomas Nosek all led the way for Boston with two points each. Erik Haula, Curtis Lazar, and Derek Forbort each put a goal in the net as well.

Jeremy Swayman was as solid as solid can be between the pipes. The goaltender stopped 23 of 25 Carolina shot attempts.

Andrei Svechnikov scored the two Hurricanes goals.

“Don’t. Let. The B’s. Win. This. Game.” was Boston’s motto for Thursday, taken famously from former Red Sox Kevin Millar. They will now transition to his famous, “game seven, anything can happen”.

Game seven will take place on Saturday at Carolina’s PNC Arena. Puck drop will be at 4:30pm EST. Here are the odds, courtesy of our friends at BetOnline.ag:

Bruins vs. Hurricanes Game Seven Odds

Moneyline: Canes -126/Bruins +114

Puckline: Canes -1.5 (+195)/Bruins +1.5 (-225)

Total: O/U 6

Prediction/Pick

The Bruins go into game seven as underdogs – as they should be. The home team has won each game in the series thus far, and Vegas thinks that will continue.

I don’t think this means much in this case. Game sevens are a different beast. It’s a winner-take-all grudge match that – as Millar says, anything can happen in. It doesn’t matter if the game is played in Boston, Raleigh, or on Jupiter, both teams know what lies ahead and are going to give 110% to advance.

As I’ve alluded to previously, I’ve told you exactly how this series will go:

This series is going to be tight. Each team has experience on both the attack and on defense, tough-minded head coaches in Bruce Cassidy and Rod Brind’Amour, and a city to lift up with a championship. Carolina having home ice may be the difference in this series. Prediction: The Bruins drew a tough matchup early, but I think they can hold their own against Carolina. It will go the distance, but Boston (-105) hangs on in seven games and advances to the second round.

And to think there’s people that still don’t read… HA! Boston will beat Carolina in a tight one and advances in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Prediction: Bruins 3 – Hurricanes 2

Side: Bruins +114

Total: UNDER 6

