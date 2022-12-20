Join The Network Subscribe
Bruins Beat

Bruins Waive Craig Smith & Could David Pastrnak be the Highest-Paid Player in the NHL?

Bruins Beat w/ Evan Marinofsky Ep. 337
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal and Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal discuss the Bruins putting Craig Smith on waivers. They also get into the long-term future of Patrice Bergeron and the short-term future of David Pastrnak. Could Pastrnak become the highest-paid player in the NHL?

3:30 – Bruins waive Craig Smith

7:00 – What will they do with him in the future?

13:00 – Evan is making his NESN debut

16:00 – Would Patrice Bergeron make a good Team President?

22:00 – Could David Pastrnak become the highest-paid NHL player ever?

26:00 – Bruins are going to have to pay whatever it takes

