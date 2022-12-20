Bruins Waive Craig Smith & Could David Pastrnak be the Highest-Paid Player in the NHL?

Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal and Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal discuss the Bruins putting Craig Smith on waivers. They also get into the long-term future of Patrice Bergeron and the short-term future of David Pastrnak. Could Pastrnak become the highest-paid player in the NHL?



3:30 – Bruins waive Craig Smith

7:00 – What will they do with him in the future?

13:00 – Evan is making his NESN debut

16:00 – Would Patrice Bergeron make a good Team President?

22:00 – Could David Pastrnak become the highest-paid NHL player ever?

26:00 – Bruins are going to have to pay whatever it takes

