Brutal Blown Call Opens Floodgates; Red Sox Fall to Astros 9-2 in Game 4

FENWAY PARK — The ALCS between the Red Sox and Astros is tied at 2 games apiece after a come from behind 9-2 win by Houston.

The Astros scored 7 runs in the top of the 9th to break a 2-2 tie. All seven came with two outs after catcher Jason Castro appeared to have struck out not once, but twice to end the inning. Home plate umpire Laz Diaz saw it differently even though replay confirmed both pitches caught the plate. Castro then lined an RBI single to right off Nathan Eovaldi to give the Astros a 3-2 lead, which then ballooned to 9-2 before all was said and done.

If this is called a strike, the inning is over and the game stays tied. But Laz Diaz called it a ball. pic.twitter.com/yIrBezqk89 — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) October 20, 2021

The Astros kicked off the scoring in the first as Alex Bregman popped a classic Fenway homer to left off Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta, a lazy fly ball that found the monster seats for a 1-0 Houston lead.

The lead was short lived as Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts smoked a 2-run homer to left off Angels starter Zach Grienke to give Boston a 2-1 lead. The Sox could have had more in the inning but Bregman made a terrific play on a ball down the third base line with two men aboard to prevent at least one more run from scoring and end the inning.

Xander Bogaerts with a 2-run slam!#RedSox Lead! 2-1 pic.twitter.com/qURklWISpS — Red Sox on CLNS (@RedSoxCLNS) October 20, 2021

Greinke only got one out in the second before being pulled. Final line: 1 ⅓ innings, 1 hit, 2 runs, 3 walks, 37 pitches, 18 for strikes.

Pivetta on the other hand was solid for Boston. The Bregman homer was the only run he would allow. Pivetta went 5 innings, allowing only 2 hits, 1 run, 2 walks, 3 Ks. He threw 65 pitches, 36 of them for strikes.

The Astros bullpen kept Houston in the game in relief of Greinke keeping the Sox off the board on 4 hits over the final 8 innings.

The game remained 2-1 until the top of the 8th when Jose Altuve smacked a solo home run off reliever Garrett Whitlock to tie the game at 2.

The Red Sox turned to presumptive Game 6 starter Nathan Eovaldi in the 9th. Astros shortstop Carlos Correa greeted Eovaldi with a leadoff double over the head of right fielder Hunter Renfroe. After striking out Kyle Tucker the Sox opted to intentionally walk Yuli Gurriel. Eovaldi then struck out Aledmys Díaz before Castros single to right plated a run to give Houston the lead for good.

Home-plate umpire Laz Diaz has missed 21 ball-strike calls tonight, according to @ESPNStatsInfo. That is the most of any umpire this postseason. The green dot in the upper RH corner is the Eovaldi curveball that would've ended top of the ninth with the score 2-2. It is now 9-2. pic.twitter.com/VzdyL4lth3 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 20, 2021

Martine Perez relieved Eovaldi with the based loaded and allowed all 3 inherited runners to score as well as 3 more of his own.

Game 5 is Wednesday at Fenway Park first pitch 5:08pm. Chris Sale starts for the Red Sox against Astros game 1 starter Framber Valdez.