Bucs-Pats Preview, The Fan Emotions In Brady’s Return

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick preview this Sunday’s matchup between Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots. They discuss Seth Wickersham’s book excerpts, the Buccaneers strengths and weaknesses, and how New England should approach Sunday’s game.

Greg also welcomes Aaron Nagler of CheeseheadTV to discuss Tom Brady’s return to Foxboro. Greg and Aaron discuss Brett Favre’s return to Green Bay and how it compares to what Patriots fans may experience this Sunday when Tom Brady makes his own anticipated return.

Podcast Timestamps:

0:45 Seth Wickersham’s Book Thoughts/ Bill vs Tom

5:38 James White Out For Year/N’Keal Harry’s Return

8:26 How good are the Bucs?; Strengths & Weaknesses

12:04 Mac Jones’ 1st Big Start

16:20 How Do The Patriots Approach This Game?

20:59 Aaron Nagler Of Cheese Head TV Joins Greg

21:57 What It’s Like Watching The QB Of Your Youth Play Against Your Team

38:44 Buccaneers Favored By 7.5 Over Patriots

40:35 BostonSportsJournal.com Member Question Of The Day: Could the Patriots Win Total Be 7-8 Now?

