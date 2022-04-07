Building Our All-Defensive Teams

As the 2021-22 NBA regular season draws to a close, so begins the projections of analysts and fans of which players ought to win what end-of-season awards. The Boston Celtics did not at all look like a team that would be in the mix for many if any such hardware at the midpoint of their campaign this season but have since very noticeably turned their season around in a historic way under first-year head coach Ime Udoka.

With a league-leading defense and a top-10 offense possessing one of the best point differentials in the league, the Celtics have all the indications of being a team that can win an NBA title so long as no more serious injuries after Robert Williams III take place.

And with Timelord potentially even returning early, it’s easy to get distracted by the postseason on our collective doorstep.

But with this success should come accolades, and for this week’s CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast, your usual hosts linked up with Josue Pavon of the “Cedric Maxwell” podcast on the same network and Heavy.com to talk all things Defensive Teams and where Boston’s players should be on it.

Check out the episodes embedded above to hear Justin Quinn, Alex Goldberg, and Cameron Tabatabaie’s cases for All-Defensive teams, with Pavon offering his own views and keeping us honest.

Celtics Lab NBA Basketball Podcast & The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!