Can Big Al, Celtics Take Control of the Series?

On this episode of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis recap the Celtics game 4 win over the Bucks, Al Horford’s magnificent performance and preview Game 5 in Boston.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Welcome Ep. 75

0:40 Celtics Comeback and steal Game 4

3:30 ‘The Al Horford Game’

8:45 Giannis is getting worn down

12:15 Jayson Tatum heats up; Is wrist injury concerning?

15:45 Derrick White gaining confidence

21:40 The role players impact on the series

24:15 Game 5 Preview & Robert Williams Injury

31:03 WNBA Expansion

