Can Bill Belichick Stop Tom Brady?

FOXBORO, MA — Evan Lazar discusses how Bill Belichick and his defense can slow down Tom Brady and the high powered Buccaneers offense. Evan believes the Los Angeles Rams’ defense of forcing Brady to dink and dunk is the key to slow down the Bucs offense. The goal for Bill Belichick and his defense is to limit the big plays and air yards by making Tom throw the ball under the coverage.

On Sunday the 1-2 Patriots will face the 2-1 Buccaneers who lead the NFL in points and yards per game.

Will Bill Belichick even the score with Tom Brady at 1-1 or will Brady take the 2-0 lead?

Bill Belichick’s record without Tom Brady stands at:

Regular Season: 62-74

Playoffs: 1-1

Total: 63-75

Tom Brady’s record without Bill Belichick stands at:

Regular Season: 13- 6

Playoffs: 4-0

Total: 17-6

