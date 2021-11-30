Can Boston and Philly Rekindle the Rivalry?

On this episode of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely and Kwani A. Lunis discuss the Boston Celtics upcoming road trip, Grant Williams’ improvement, Kemba Walker’s fall from grace, and if Boston and Philly can rekindle their rivalry.

1:00 Enes Kanter Freedom becomes US Citizen & changes name

7:00 Kemba Walker removed from Knicks rotation

13:00 Celtics won Kemba-Horford trade

14:30 Horford vs Embiid

20:20 No Ben Simmons vs Celtics

23:00 Celtics vs 76ers

25:35 Celtics-Raptors Recap

27:30 Grant Williams Shooting 50-40-90

34:40 Celtics upcoming West Coast Trip

38:20 Lebron vs Isaiah Stewart Sequel…was a dud

40:20 Golden State vs Phoenix

The A List Podcast with Sherrod and Kwani, is available on iTunes, Spotify, YouTube as well as all of your podcasting apps. Subscribe, and give us the gift that never gets old or moldy- a 5-Star review – before you leave!

The A List Podcast w/ A. Sherrod Blakely & Kwani A. Lunis is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!