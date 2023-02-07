Can Celtics Rely On Their Bench Players?

On Monday night, the Boston Celtics put away the Pistons 111-99 in a bounce back road win at Little Caesar’s Arena. The Celtics were without Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and Luke Kornet, and it showed as Jayson Tatum was forced into another night of heavy minutes. Grant Williams had another rough performance, but it was Derrick White who helped shoulder the load along with Sam Hauser and Malcolm Brogdon. Even with their contributions, Boston failed to protect their lead late in the game, and it wasn’t until the final minute that Jayson Tatum was done for the night.

With the trade deadline in mere days, does Boston need to figure out a way to bolster their bench, in order to better manage the minutes of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum?

The Garden Report Postgame crew discusses Boston’s bench against the Pistons in their win on Monday.

FULL EPISODE HERE

