Can DeVante Parker Return to his 2019 Form with Patriots?

Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles react to the Patriots acquiring Wide Receiver DeVante Parker from the Dolphins and discuss if he can return to his 2019 form.

In 2019, Parker averaged 16.7 yards per reception, finishing with 72 receptions for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns. Parker also leads the NFL in contested catches since 2019 with 57.

