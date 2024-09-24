Can Fabian Lysell Make the Bruins Roster?

On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan take a look at the emerging stories out of Bruins training camp and preseason, including Fabian Lysell and his push to make the team. Also, Trevor Kuntar and others make their presence known in the opening preseason game.

Plus, is the reality of Jeremy Swayman being traded looking more possible? All that, and much more!

Topics:

– Tough first game for Fabian Lysell

– Trevor Kuntar came to play

– Other standouts from Preseason Game 1

– Could Jeremy Swayman be traded?

