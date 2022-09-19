Can Gonzaga Finally Win an NCAA Championship in 2022-23?

Well – I’m getting hosed betting on both college and NFL football, so it’s time to shift the focus to college basketball!

Let’s get right to it. I’ve been all over Gonzaga basketball for the past several seasons. Year in and year out, the Bulldogs dominate the West Coast Conference, play high quality basketball in their out-of-league schedule, and make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

But they’ve failed to get over the hump.

This doesn’t matter for oddsmakers, though. For the third year in a row – Gonzaga is the betting favorite to win the NCAA Tournament according to BetOnline.ag. Here are their top ten:

2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Champion

Gonzaga +750

North Carolina +800

Kentucky +1000

Houston +1100

Kansas +1400

Baylor +1400

Arkansas +1600

Creighton +1800

Duke +1800

UCLA +1800

Forward Drew Timme is returning to Gonzaga for his senior season and will look to lead the Bulldogs to the promised land. The 2x Second-Team All American and 2022 WCC Player of the Year is starved for another chance at a title.

Junior Julian Strawther will also return to the team in 2022. The 6’7″ guard started 31 games for the Zags last year and scored 11.8 points per game. They’ll lean on him to continue improving in his third year in Spokane.

Malachi Smith is a massive addition to the Gonzaga team. A transfer guard from UT-Chattanooga, Smith led the Mocs to the NCAA Tournament in 2021-22 and was the Mid-Major player of the year. The addition of Smith is the reason why I will again be taking the Bulldogs to win the NCAA Title in 2022-23.

My pick: Gonzaga +750

