Can Jaylen Brown Dominate the NBA Playoffs?

Jaylen Brown has now scored 25 points in nine straight games, including 30+ in five of them after back-to-back 32 points games in wins over the Pacers and Wizards. Brown talked about being excited for his first NBA Playoffs appearance in two seasons, but the question of his vaccination status remains if the Celtics face the Raptors in the first round. Toronto requires visiting players to be vaccinated, and Brown and Horford refused to comment on their statuses, both vaguely saying they’d be ready to play wherever.

Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon discussed Brown’s recent run and the topic of his or anyone else’s availability looming in the playoffs.