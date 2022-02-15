Can Jaylen Brown Fit With New Celtics Style?

The Celtics locked in on defense and suffocated the Hawks for 17 points while scoring only 18 points themselves in the 4th quarter. Jayson Tatum carried the offense with 38, while Jaylen Brown struggled again shooting 6-for-16, turning the ball over and struggling to defend off the ball at times for the second straight game.

Boston is now leaning into defense and quick decision-making on offense that aren’t always strengths of Brown’s game, despite some strides this season. Can he fit into this new identity the Celtics are leaning into? Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon discussed that, Boston’s defense capturing national attention and previewed Tuesday’s road game at the 76ers that will mark James Harden’s debut.

