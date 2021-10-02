Can Mac Jones Keep Up With Tom Brady & The Buccaneers Offense?

FOXBORO, MA — Evan Lazar discusses how Mac Jones and the Patriots offense can keep up with the high powered Buccaneers offense. The Buccaneers offense currently lead the entire NFL in points and yards per game.
Can Mac Jones and this struggling offense keep up?
Evan believes the key to success is to neutralize the pass rush and attack the injured and struggling Tampa secondary. Also, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels may have to come up with some creative plays for New England to avoid falling to 1-3 on the young season.
