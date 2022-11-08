Subscribe
NFL

Can Matthew Judon Win Defensive Player of the Year?

CLNS Media

Patriots OLB Matthew Judon was dominant in New England’s 26-3 Win vs the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9. Judon had 3 sacks vs the Colts becoming first NFL player to reach double-digit sacks this season. Matthew now has 11.5 sacks on the season which leads the entire NFL through 9 weeks. CLNS Media’s Mike Kadlick and 98.5’s Alex Barth discuss Judon’s season.

FULL POSTGAME SHOW:

