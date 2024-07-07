Can New Look Mavs COMPETE with Celtics?

A. Sherrod Blakely is joined by Mike Curtis of Dallas Morning News to discuss the recent additions to the Mavericks roster, and how they would stack up now against the Boston Celtics. Would Klay Thompson make a difference?

With the addition of sharpshooter Klay Thompson and promising talents Quinton Grimes and Naji Marshall, the Mavericks are aiming to create a formidable team around stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. The key focus remains on Doncic’s health and conditioning, as his peak performance is crucial for the team’s success. Join us as we analyze how the Mavericks are gearing up to make a serious run for the NBA championship and the pivotal role Doncic plays in their pursuit of glory.

0:00 – Intro

2:31 – Klay Thompson’s impact

6:11 – Aging and injuries impact

9:01 – Klay’s value and role

12:04 – Potential Bench Contribution

15:21 – Dallas Mavericks Additions

18:04 – Concern about Luka’s fatigue

20:14 – Adding Klay Thompson

22:02 – Reflecting on necessary pain

24:11 – Teams after Celtics model

30:36 – Celtics PR engagement

34:01 – Luka’s conditioning improvement

The Big 3 NBA Podcast is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !