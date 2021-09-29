Can N’Keal Harry Make An Impact When He Returns?

FOXBORO, MA — The Patriots now have three weeks to put N’Keal Harry on the 53-man roster. Can Harry make an impact on the Patriots passing game when he returns?

Mac Jones was 14 of 18 targeting Harry in training camp and now they can continue to build off that chemistry.

Evan Lazar gives tells you his thoughts the addition of Harry to the current wide receiver corps and why you shouldn’t be too excited…yet.

