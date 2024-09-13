Can Patriots Start 2-0 vs. Seahawks?

Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles preview the Patriots Week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. While these teams are very similar in terms of caliber and scheme, who will come out on top? They also discuss Robert Kraft’s Hall of Fame situation, final thoughts from the Cincinnati Bengals game, and more!
0:00 – Seattle week preview
3:29 – Robert Kraft’s Hall of Fame
5:51 – Timing and circumstances
9:00 – Coaches’ insights
11:42 – Offensive line analysis
13:51 – Player position discussion
16:38 – Red zone offense concerns
19:02 – Offensive explosiveness potential
21:30 – This week’s picks
23:06 – Offensive similarities
26:35 – Defensive strategies comparison
29:10 – Patriots defensive strategies
34:27 – Seahawks defensive challenges
37:03 – Seattle’s offensive strategy
39:50 – Kenneth Walker’s injury
41:49 – Quarterback fit discussion
44:06 – Patriots vs Seahawks preview
47:39 – Game prediction debate
