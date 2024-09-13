Can Patriots Start 2-0 vs. Seahawks?

Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles preview the Patriots Week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. While these teams are very similar in terms of caliber and scheme, who will come out on top? They also discuss Robert Kraft’s Hall of Fame situation, final thoughts from the Cincinnati Bengals game, and more!

0:00 – Seattle week preview

3:29 – Robert Kraft’s Hall of Fame

5:51 – Timing and circumstances

9:00 – Coaches’ insights

11:42 – Offensive line analysis

13:51 – Player position discussion

16:38 – Red zone offense concerns

19:02 – Offensive explosiveness potential

21:30 – This week’s picks

23:06 – Offensive similarities

26:35 – Defensive strategies comparison

29:10 – Patriots defensive strategies

34:27 – Seahawks defensive challenges

37:03 – Seattle’s offensive strategy

39:50 – Kenneth Walker’s injury

41:49 – Quarterback fit discussion

44:06 – Patriots vs Seahawks preview

47:39 – Game prediction debate

