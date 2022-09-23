Can Patriots Upset the Ravens?

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick preview the Patriots Week 3 matchup vs Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.
Check us out over at www.bostonsportsjournal.com, for 39.99 on our annual plan. Not only do you get top-notch analysis of all the Boston pro sports, but if you’re a Patriots junkie — and if you’re listening to this podcast, you are — then a membership at BSJ gives you access to a ton of video analysis Bedard does on the coaches film, and direct access to him in weekly chats.
TIMESTAMPS:
0:00 Intro
0:20 Celtics minute(s): Team reportedly set to suspend Udoka for the season
10:52 Ravens vs Patriots Preview
13:15 Belichick talks about Lamar’s contract
16:50 The best version of Lamar Jackson
23:20 The Kyle Dugger injury is huge
25:27 Patriots have to make bigger plays
28:41 Ravens’ weaknesses
32:00 Cattles’ burning Pats questions
36:30 Bills-Dolphins Pick
40:10 Packers-Bucs Pick
42:30 49ers-Broncos Pick
47:05 Pick ‘em: Ravens -3 vs Patriots
49:24 What if Mac ends up being a Matt Ryan/Kirk Cousins type QB?
