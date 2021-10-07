Can The Boston Red Sox Beat The Tampa Bay Rays?

On this week’s episode of Red Sox Beat host Mike Petraglia is joined by Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub. The Red Sox have advanced to the ALDS after a 6-2 victory over the New York Yankees. The Boston Red Sox will play the Tampa Bay in the American League Divisional Series on Thursday night.

Alex and Trags recap the Red Sox win over the Yankees in the Wild-Card, preview Boston’s matchup with Tampa Bay and give their predictions for the series!

The Red Sox and Rays are meeting in the Postseason for the 3rd time (2008 ALCS and 2013

ALDS). Bostin is 6-5 vs. TB in the Postseason, with 7 of the 11 games decided by 1 or 2 runs

The Red Sox are 9-1 in their last 10 Postseason games, having won each of their last 3 and are making the 25th Postseason appearance in franchise history, their 1st since winning the 2018 World Series championship.

The Red Sox today announced the team’s 26-man active roster for their American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Here is the Red Sox’ Division Series roster:

Pitchers (13): Ryan Brasier, Austin Davis, Nathan Eovaldi, Tanner Houck, Adam Ottavino, Martín Pérez, Nick Pivetta, Garrett Richards, Hansel Robles, Eduardo Rodriguez, Chris Sale, Josh Taylor, Garrett Whitlock

Catchers (2): Kevin Plawecki, Christian Vázquez

Infielders (5): Christian Arroyo, Xander Bogaerts, Bobby Dalbec, Rafael Devers, Travis Shaw

Outfielders (4): J.D. Martinez, Hunter Renfroe, Kyle Schwarber, Alex Verdugo

Infielder/Outfielders (2): Kiké Hernández, Danny Santana

