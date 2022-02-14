Can the Celtics be the Spurs of the East?

Is Brad Stevens looking out west for his blueprints? The Celtics have recently traded with the Spurs for guard Derrick White to fit a similar defense-first minded scheme, while playing under former Spurs assistant coach Ime Udoka. Can the Celtics be the new Spurs? Would former GM Danny Ainge have made this move? Brad Stevens has long praised Greg Popovich. former SI NBA reporter Ian Thomsen joins Celtics Beat to discuss…

Full podcast: https://youtu.be/NkUl3asX9V8

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

CLNS Media has decided to join Discord! You should too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/6UgZBYX4ub